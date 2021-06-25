Beckley Water Company requesting 21 percent rate hike

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley area water customers may fall victim to higher monthly bills if a proposed rate increase is approved by the West Virginia Public Service Commission.

The Beckley Water Company is requesting a 21 percent rate hike for customers who live in the city and vicinity. The proposed increase would take effect on July 25, 2021 if approved by the West Virginia Public Service Commission. This hike would generate more than $2 million for the company, an increase of almost 20 percent.

Those wanting to express their support or opposition to this proposal must write to the state Public Service Commission before July 25.