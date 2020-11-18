Beckley woman facing charges for allegedly stabbing boy, hitting police officer

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley woman is facing numerous charges, including child abuse and battery, for allegedly stabbing a boy and hitting an officer.

Beckley Police responded to a home on Ridge Street on Saturday, November 14, 2020. The victim, an underage boy, told dispatchers Lisa Smith, 34, of Beckley, assaulted him and cut him with a knife. Upon arrival, officers noticed cuts on his left hand, neck, and face.

When interviewed by investigators, Smith claimed she was attacked by the victim and defending herself. Officers said she did not admit to having a knife.

According to court documents, police decided to arrest Smith due to the victim’s apparent injuries. But when trying to handcuff her right arm, she reportedly hit the arresting officer in the face. According to police, Smith also kicked another officer when they were trying to restrain her. After police used pepper spray, she was in custody.

Smith is charged with Child Abuse Resulting In Injury, and two counts each of Battery On a Police Officer and Obstructing an Officer. She is in Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.