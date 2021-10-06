Beckwith man faces felony charges of Obtaining Money Under False Pretenses

BECKWITH, WV (WVNS) — A Beckwith man is facing felony charges after allegedly selling a lawnmower to a neighbor.

On October 5, 2021, Fayette County Deputies arrested Brian Koch, 27, for an incident that happened in May 2021. The complaint states Koch allegedly offered to repair a riding lawnmower for an elderly neighbor. After a few weeks, the victim’s daughter saw the lawnmower at another neighbors house. The second neighbor said he bought the lawnmower for $75 dollars.

Koch is charged with Obtaining Money Under False Pretenses. He also had an active warrant through Magistrate Court.

Koch is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail where he is waiting for court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.