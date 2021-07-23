Become the Axemaster Champion: Summer Axe Games underway in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The summer games are officially underway in Tokyo and one business in Beckley is looking to have a competition of its own.

The Summer Axe Games already started at the Axehole in downtown Beckley. There will be competitions on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for the next seven weeks.

The winner of each night will receive a cash prize and the opportunity to fight for the championship.

“The championship is when we’re going to take all the eight winners from all three divisions and we will pit them up against each other, and we will crown an axemaster champion from all three divisions and there will be a grand prize pack,” said Tony Martin; owner of the Axehole.

Registration for the tournament is $10 and you can sign up at the Axehole, which is located on Neville Street in Beckley.