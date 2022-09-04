BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–Beer lovers met Sunday, September 4, 2022, to enjoy The Great Beckley Beer Festival.

The festival took place above the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Parking deck. More than seven local breweries gave out samples of select beer to attendees.

Matt Deal, the Vendor Coordinator with the event said they wanted to reach out to local companies instead of outsourcing outside of the Mountain State.

“It’s such a good feeling to be able to showcase all of these wonderful craft breweries that we have that popped up in the last ten years the way the entire landscape has changed. You can’t hardly drive 30 minutes in any direction in West Virginia without running into an incredible brewery that’s making world-class beer that’ll stand up against anybody else’s,” said Deal.

The festival lasted until 7:00 pm, with local musical guests and food vendors as well.