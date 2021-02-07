Beer sales up on day of Big Game

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to the Telegraph, Americans drink 325.5 million gallons of beer for the Big Game. Employees of CJ’s liquor store on Harper Road in Beckley said they believe it.

They saw an increase of customers on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, buying drinks for the Big Game. Budweiser and Natty Light were two of the more popular brands of beer purchased.

“A lot of people are buying your typical liquor, Jack Daniels, your vodka. A lot of people bought budweiser today, Natty Light,” Matt Ward said, employee of CJ’s Liquor Store.

Ward also said a lot of people bought airplane liquor bottles.