BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center was transformed to “the most exciting place in Southern West Virginia,” according to event organizers, for the Believe the Magic Christmas Vendor Show on Friday, November 18, 2022, and Saturday, November 19, 2022.

More than 80 vendors were at the Convention Center on November 18, displaying unique gifts, handmade crafts, art and homemade food.

Candles, quilts, jewelry, scented tarts, bags, hats, wallets, and Amish bread loaves were among the gifts vendors offered.

The show is sponsored by Thornhill Auto Group and Childers Enterprises, in partnership with the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center, and the Southern Communications family of radio stations.

Vendor Kim Lowe, co-owner of Sew Happy Alternations and Designs, said that, within an hour of its opening, the show had drawn a crowd.

“The foot traffic is really good,” said Lowe. “This is my first time doing this event. But the foot traffic is awesome.”

Tickets are $4 at the door.

Believe in the Magic Christmas Vendors’ Show will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022.