Bell stolen from local church, authorities searching for suspects

Photo courtesy: Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Authorities are investigating an unusual case in Greenbrier County. A bell was reportedly stolen from a local church, and now police are on the hunt to find out who’s responsible.

Officials said the bell was stolen from a church on Big Mountain Road near Livesay. Deputies were assisted by WV Division of Natural Resources Police and State Police in the county-wide search.

The bell was eventually found in the Crichton area. If you know who is responsible for this crime, you’re urged to contact Deputy L.R. Kessler at (304) 647-6634 or by contacting the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911.

