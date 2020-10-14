Ben Hatfield faces current Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller in general election

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The race for Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney is one to watch in the general election.

Benjamin Hatfield and Kristen Keller are competing for the office. Both candidates ran unopposed in the primary election. Keller held the office for 30 years.

“The elected prosecuting attorney, like any organization, must be the most experienced prosecutor in the office, which I am,” Keller explained.

Hatfield worked as a public defender for years before working under Keller in the prosecuting attorney’s office. He now works for the law firm, Farmer, Cline, and Campbell.

“In order to implement some of the changes that I saw necessary in the system, that I would have to do that from a leadership role,” Hatfield said.