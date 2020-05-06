Bible Baptist Church opens doors after stay at home order lifted

MAC ARTHUR, WV (WVNS) — For almost two months, churches across the country shut their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the stay at home order was lifted in West Virginia on Monday, May 4, 2020, Bible Baptist Church is reopening its doors on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Pastor Sam Green said to keep all their members safe, they will be holding two separate services.

“The 9:30 a.m. service is going to be for our people age 65 and up, those who have compromised immune systems, those who are at higher risk,” Green said. “And we are encouraging all of those who would be uncomfortable at all to please stay home. They can enjoy our services online. And the 11 o’clock service will be for everyone else.”

Green said they will not be having nursery this week and families will have to sit together during the service. He also said they will be following the guidelines in place by the CDC.

“We are social distancing by having every other pew closed, so we think that we will accomplish that,” Green said. “When we dismiss, we will be dismissing folks from the back of the church to the front and encouraging people as soon as we’re done to head out, and if they are going to stand around and talk to do it outside.”

Green said they are encouraging the members to take their temperatures before they come to church and if it is 99 degrees or above to stay home. He said doors will open just 15 minutes before the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services for cleaning. He said the will continue to have the sermons online for those who are not comfortable coming in person.