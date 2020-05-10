Bible Baptist Church reopens doors during COVID-19 pandemic

MACARTHUR, WV (WVNS)– Governor Justice officially lifted the state’s stay at home order last week, allowing businesses to reopen their doors while following CDC guidelines. Soon after, Bible Baptist Church announced they were reopening their doors for church service.

With their last in-person service 2 month ago, Pastor Sam Green said Mother’s Day weekend was the perfect day to welcome back their members.

“What better way to celebrate mom then invite them all to come back to church, we wanted to get back as quickly as we possibly could,” Green said. “We are thankful that our state is opening up and we are excited to see what God is going to do.”

With the uncertainty the COVID-19 pandemic brings, establishing some normalcy through congregation while also taking necessary safety precautions is the pastor’s main priority.

“It is important for us to obviously worship God and we understand that we can do that at home but we were created to have a sense of community and when that is taken away it’s been greatly missed and since we are allowed to we want to take advantage of it,” Green said.

To practice social distancing Bible Baptist Church now has two service and has closed every other pew.