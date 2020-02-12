Big annual farmers market planned in Charleston

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2019, file photo people shop for food the day before the Thanksgiving holiday at a Walmart Supercenter in Las Vegas. On Wednesday, Dec. 11, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for November. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The annual Winter Blues Farmer’s Market event is set to return to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center later this month.

Officials said Tuesday that the market is scheduled to run at the convention center on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. The free event features more than 50 local food producers and is sponsored by the state agriculture department and the WVU Extension Small Farm Center.

Vendors will be selling breads, fresh meats, preserves, indoor-grown produce, candies and other home goods. The market runs in conjunction with the West Virginia Small Farm Conference, which provides courses on agricultural techniques and other topics.

