Big Atlantic Classic announces Dan D’Antoni as speaker for tip-off banquet

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The 31st Big Atlantic Classic tips off this weekend and will bring schools from all over the Mountain State. On Wednesday Jan. 22 they announced that Marshall University Head Basketball Coach Dan D’Antoni will be the featured speaker at the tip-off banquet on Sunday.

D’Antoni grew up in Southern West Virginia and learned to play the game of basketball in Wyoming County. He played for legendary Coach Don Nuckols in the mid-’60s.

On Sunday, D’Antoni will serve as the guest speaker for dozens of basketball teams from around the state and provide some advice for the next generation of players.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Balcony seats that do not include the meal are also available for adults and students. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and D’Antoni is scheduled for speak around 1:30 p.m.

