WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Big Draft Brewing in White Sulphur Springs is hosting a free back-to-school community cookout on Thursday.

Founder Clay Elkins said with the school year quickly approaching, they want to help teachers and staff at White Sulphur Springs Elementary. The community is asked to support teachers by bringing some school supplies and of course, your kids.

“You gotta have kids at a school kick-off celebration community picnic,” Elkins said. “Big Draft Brewing is a community hub for White Sulphur Springs. That’s one of the reasons we built it. We wanted a spot for everybody to mix and mingle. We’ve got Connect4 and Jenga for the kids, kids tractors and other things out to play in the beer garden.”

The cookout is from 5-7 p.m. at Big Draft Brewing.