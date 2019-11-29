Biggest turn out yet for 12th annual Turkey Trot

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — More than 100 people braved the cold Thursday morning for the 12th annual Turkey Trot in Oak Hill.

Every year, people at Active Fitness host the 5K run and two-mile walk on Thanksgiving morning. Gym owner and manager, Waylon Payne, said the event is a way for people to give back to the community, runners had to make a monetary donation or bring non-perishable food items for the local food pantry to enter.

“The reaction, the community involvement that we get in it and people still coming out and still showing up and still supporting it…it’s just been pretty awesome and every year it get better and better,” Payne said.

Payne said this year was the biggest turn out yet. The race brought in hundreds of pounds of food.