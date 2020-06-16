Bike Repair Station added to Greenbrier River Trail in Caldwell

CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — People who like to bike the Greenbrier River Trail are now able to fix their bikes while out for a ride.

Thanks to the Greenbrier Valley Bicycle Club, a bike repair station was put near the entrance to the trail in Caldwell. President of the Greenbrier Valley Bike Club, Elizabeth Wickline, said several members biked the Katy Trail in Missouri five years ago, which included the Fix It stations. Wickline said they were so impressed with the stations, their goal was to get those stations to the Greenbrier River Trail; a goal which was recently achieved.

“We’re seeing, with the COVID, so many more families are coming out with their children and might not have air in their tires and not realize until they get to the trail and not have pumps,” Wickline said. “And so, now, this is accessible for families.”

The money for the bike repair station were raised by the Bike Club. Wickline added their new goal is to put more repair stations around the trail.