Bike share app begins pilot program in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new bike share program three years in the making made it’s premiere at the Beckley Welcome Center Thursday, October 7, 2021. On Bike Share is a pilot program and the first of its kind in Southern West Virginia. It allows users to rent a bicycle for a few hours to use on the McManus Trail or around Beckley.

“Our goal is for you to park your car and get out and get some exercise,” Vickie Webb, Volunteer Director for the Beckley Welcome Center, said.

The bike share app itself is easy to use, all you need is your phone.

Once you download the app, you can enter your information, search for Beckley bike share and the app will guide you through the set up. Once the app is set up, it uses Bluetooth to connect to the bike and you are free to go. It does ask for your credit card information, but the bikes are free to use.

The idea to bring On Bike Share here to Beckley came from Christine Kinder, Development Agent for West Virginia State University. She said she was inspired by bigger cities and their rideshare programs.

“We have this wonderful asset here with the McManus Trail and we just really wanted to work to improve it and at the same time work to improve transportation and health here in our community,” Kinder said.

The ultimate goal of the pilot program is to encourage ridership so it can be expanded to most of Beckley and other parts of Southern West Virginia. Kinder said she hopes it will push residents to be more active and find alternative travel solutions to work and events.

“A more active community, a healthier community, also allowing those without access to transportation an opportunity to get to or from work or just simply running an errand,” Kinder said.

The bikes can be found at the Beckley Welcome Center on Prince Street.