Bill aims to shorten governor’s current emergency powers

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice during his briefing on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 (Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s been nearly 11 months since Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency when the COVID -19 pandemic first hit.

It gave the Governor broad, unilateral authority.

Last summer, a bipartisan letter signed by 35 delegates was delivered to Gov. Justice, urging him to call a Special Session so he could receive legislative input on appropriating the $1.25 billion in federal Cares Act funding.

The Governor never called it.

Now, House Bill 2003 aims to find a balance between an executive needing to act quickly during a state of emergency, and how long that power can be used.

“I don’t know that anyone envisioned states of emergency lasting a year or more because we’ve just never had this,” said Democratic Del. Chad Lovejoy.

The bill was passed Saturday by the House Judiciary Committee where Del. Lovejoy is minority chair.

He says early on they offered justice advice.

“We’d be writing letters saying ‘look, we believe we are the body that is supposed to be appropriating money; I want to speak on behalf of my community, my hospitals my staff, my schools.”

The bill would limit the Governor’s ability to act without legislative oversight.

“In no case, shall a state of preparedness last longer than 60 days,” reads the bill text.

Unless the legislature extends it.

The move has bipartisan support.

Republican delegate Pat McGeehan says he believes there is a general sentiment among delegates that executive power should be limited.

“Only the legislature can make law,” he says.

His amendment to the bill makes it applicable to the current state of emergency.

“When you have this length of time that goes by where one person is able to make law and issue executive orders all by themselves, you essentially start allowing the concentration of a great deal of political power,” said McGeehan.

“When you have this length of time that goes by where one person is able to make law and issue executive orders all by themselves, you essentially start allowing the concentration of a great deal of political power.” Del. McGeehan

The bill now goes to the full house for consideration.