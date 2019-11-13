Bill Introduced to Increase Patient Access to Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Care

WASHINGTON DC (WVNS)– U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Amy Klobuchar (D.Minn) introduced the Increasing Access to Quality Cardiac Rehabilitation Care Act of 2019. The senators announced the act to try and help expedite access to cardiac and pulmonary services.

“Cardiac rehabilitation and pulmonary rehabilitation are shown to reduce the number of deaths from these diseases and improve quality of life, but not nearly enough patients, especially those in the rural and under served areas, are receiving these services,” Sen. Capito stated.

The Act will provide additional providers to order and supervise the programs sooner. Which is aim to improve lives for many people.

“Our new legislation will expand on my Improving Access to Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Act that was signed into law last year to allow physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and clinical nurse specialists to supervise these rehabilitation programs three years earlier,” Sen. Klobuchar stated.

Cardiac rehabilitation and pulmonary rehabilitation are programs designed to improve a patients physical health. Currently physicians can only authorized to order supervise cardiac or pulmonary rehabilitation for medicare patients.