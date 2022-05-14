BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Intermodal Gateway was bustling on Saturday, May 14, 2022, as the Emergency Preparedness Fair, Sweet Treats, and Bill Withers Memorial Festival came together as one.

The event showcased local groups, artists, and nonprofits while paying tribute to Raleigh County’s Bill Withers. After taking some time away due to the pandemic, organizers said it was great to be back in person showcasing the mountain state’s musicians, both young and old.

“It’s wonderful, we haven’t been able to have sweet treats for the last two years because of covid and so we teamed up with the Bill Withers Festival trying to make it bigger and better,” said Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events. “We’re just excited to put everything together.”

“We have such a strong community of musicians,” added Bill Withers Memorial Coordinator Matt Mullins. “Bill’s message of positivity and having a lovely day and leaning on each other, that’s what this is all about”

All the proceeds went towards the United Way of Southern West Virginia and the Bill Withers Memorial Statue Bronzing Fund.