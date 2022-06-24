BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The latest event in the Fridays in the Park series drew a crowd at Jim Word Memorial Park in uptown Beckley on Friday.

Country music singer Billy Payne and other local musicians performed a number of original songs, and a hot dog cart drew a long line of customers.

Women and Infant Narcotic Rehabilitation Foundation Inc (WIN) was stationed at the event to let folks know about their services.

“We try to make sure that we meet a person that’s either in active addiction or recovery where they’re at and offer them the resources they need to transition into being a productive member of society,” WIN Peer Recovery Specialist Amanda Hammons explained her group’s mission.

WIN delivers comprehensive medical care for women and their children.

Hammons says another group, the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition, is offering free HIV and Hepatitis C testing in Shoemaker Square on June 27th from 4 to 6 p.m.

Free food and music will be part of the June 27, 2022, event.