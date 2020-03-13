Bishop Brennan announces cancellations for daily Mass, Catholic schools

News

by: Kenny Jackson

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Bishop Mark E. Brennan of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has announced several cancellations moving forward amid the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Bishop Brennan followed suit with Governor Justice and announced closures for Catholic schools and child-care facilities in the Mountain State.

Mass has also been suspended but Bishop Brennan is making efforts to provide daily Mass via live stream on their website.

