MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — At Crossroads Mall in Fayette County, shoppers of all ages were in the crowd on Black Friday, November 24, 2023, from newborns to seniors.

Websites had started advertising Black Friday savings days before Black Friday arrived, but the mall still drew a large crowd.

Oak Hill Middle School student Myleigh Moses-Wolfe waited outside of Steak Escape, a mall eatery, where her family stopped to eat before finishing their shopping.

She said the lines were long at the larger corporate stores and others.

“The only store that we’ve been to that hasn’t got a bad line is probably American Eagle,” she added. “I got my jeans. I got me a sweatsuit, which I needed, really bad. We’re going to Finish Line next, because I need basketball shoes because I do basketball. And then, I know my sister needs stuff for Christmas.”

Myleigh added she was unsure what her sister wanted for Christmas.

“She won’t tell me,” said Myleigh. “She says she has everything.”

Dawn Smith of Fayette County said she was out shopping with her daughters, one who was visiting from Florida.

The group said they had prepared a feast for about 20 people on Thanksgiving Day.

On Friday, the men were at home, taking care of the kids, while the ladies went Black Friday shopping.

“We got a 60-inch TV for $220,” said Smith. “We got some toys for the children. We got some candles and tarts. We got all sorts of different things out here today.”