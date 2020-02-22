black history lunch-ins held across West Virginia

HILLTOP, WV (WVNS)– On Saturday Feb. 22, 2020, people gathered across the Mountain State to host 2nd annual Black History lunch-in happened. One of the churches that participated was the Hilltop Baptist Center in Fayette County. At the lunch people were entertained by music, performances and sermons.

Volunteer and retired teacher Angelia Fraizer said remembering black history is very important for the young generation because a lot of it is not taught in schools anymore.

“We’re just coming together for culture and education particularly for young people that have not been taught history of their race,” Fraizer said.

All the money raised at the lunch-in will go towards their new building funds.