Black Knight preparing meals for Raleigh County students

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Some kids across the Mountain State rely on the meals they get when they go to school, and now they have to receive those meals in other ways.

The Raleigh County Board of Education reached out to the Historic Black Knight to see if there was a way to get some help. In the last month, Black Knight has provided more 20 Thousand meals to kids across Raleigh County.

Preparing these meals also provides employees at Black Knight an opportunity to keep their jobs and provide a service to the community.

“We’re really proud of the dedication our people have shown and continue to show. It’s great to be able to keep about nine people on the payroll at a very productive and compassionate and basically public service venture. So, from that standpoint it’s been very gratifying,” said Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold.

The Board of Education picks up the meals in school buses and distributes them to five different locations around the county. They offer breakfasts, lunches and dinners.