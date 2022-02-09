Black-owned business and restaurant finds success after opening during the pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– 59News is celebrating Black History Month. We visited a black-owned business and restaurant in Beckley that defied odds opening during the pandemic.

The East Beckley Bodega opened its doors in July of 2020, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The storefront offers a unique blend of groceries, hot food, and soon, a deli.

Owner David Broxton told 59News the inspiration for the business came from traditional hometown markets, and a need for a one-stop shop in the east Beckley neighborhood.

“This neighborhood here, they don’t have everything in one place. So, I wanted to make it a one-stop-shop where they could get restaurant food, cold cuts, and groceries,” Broxton said.

That thought process was quickly embraced by the neighborhood. Residents flooded the shop to order their favorite home-cooked meals.

“It’s really the only soul food restaurant here,” Beckley resident Trenton McCrimager said. “I’d rather eat here than anywhere else”

The storefront is growing steadily. Currently, the Bodega is open from10 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. They plan to expand hours to 24 hours and add a walk-up food window in the near future.

Broxton said he wants his store to act as an inspiration for young black entrepreneurs. Showing that hard, consistent work pays off in the long run.

“I hope I’m making people think that you can do this if you come from nowhere, it’s America,” Broxton added. “You’re supposed to be able to come from nothing and try to make yourself something so that’s what it’s about.”

The East Beckley Bodega offers delivery through all major delivery apps and plans to open for takeout only Sunday, February 13, 2022, for the big game. They are located at 1055 South Fayette Street in Beckley.