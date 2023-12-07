PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — This holiday season, the American Red Cross is encouraging all communities to “give something that means something” by donating blood and Princeton Community Hospital is hosting just the event.

On Monday, December 18, 2023, from 10a.m. to 4p.m., those who wish to donate blood can come to Princeton Community Hospital where a blood drive will be held. The blood drive will be held in the education classroom on the 4th floor of the Parkview Center.

The winter months can be a challenge for the American Red Cross due to holiday travel, hazardous winter weather and seasonal illnesses preventing donors from coming out. Blood collected by the American Red Cross is vital as it can be shipped to any hospital within 24 hours.

When donors give a blood or platelet donation this December, the Red Cross will say thank you with several exciting opportunities. Those who donate blood through December 31, 2023 will be entered to win a $1,000 Amazon gift card and a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV. Those who donate blood from December 18, 2023 to January 5, 2024 will receive a free American Red Cross long-sleeved t-shirt.

For more information on the Amazon giveaway, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Amazon. Appointments to donate blood at PCH on Dec. 18 may be made by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), online at RedCrossBlood.org, or with the Blood Donor App