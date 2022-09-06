OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Blooms by Bessie’s in Oak Hill is now offering a new service.

Blooms by Bessie’s will now be able to help plan and coordinate private and public charity events with “Events by Blooms.”

Business owner, Ashton Critchley has 15 years of experience in the hospitality and tourism industry. They’re not only proving this service for the surrounding area but also helping clients nationwide.

“We might be small, we may come from West Virginia but we’ve got this really great set of skills and uniqueness we can bring to the table,” said Critchley.

Bessie’s will continue to serve the community with their floral needs and regular services.