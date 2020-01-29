Bluefield High School will open their gym doors to the public this weekend

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Bluefield High School (BHS) will be opening their gym doors to the public for a throwback weekend.

For several years BHS played basketball games at an offsite venue (Brushfork Armory). But this weekend, that will change.

“We want to showcase our school and give fans from this generation and from earlier years a chance to revisit their alma mater,” BHS Principal Mike Collin stated.

On Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, the BHS boys basketball team will be hosting their game at the BHS gym at 7:30 p.m. The girl’s basketball team will hold their game on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Throughout the weekend, the Championship Hall will be open to the public and alumni. Tickets will be sold at the game. Limited amount of seats will be available, guest are encouraged to arrive early.