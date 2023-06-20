BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Blue Smoke Salsa launched their new gourmet series with James Beard Award finalist Chef Paul Smith.

Smith helped create three new exciting recipes for the salsa, including Blueberry Jalapeno, Pineapple Habanero and Cherry Chipotle Salsa.

“I’m so excited,” said Smith. “These aren’t your typical chips and salsa- they are Appalachian salsas, so we started out with a great West Virginia product and then add in my little flavors to it.”

Visitors and tourists at Tamarack were able to be the first to try the new flavors on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.