BLUE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — People in Blue Sulphur Springs are celebrating the culmination of nearly a decade of fundraising and work.

The Blue Sulphur Springs Pavilion is restored to its original 1838 glory and will be dedicated Saturday, July 1st, 2023.

The project first started as a kickstarter back in 2015, which raised $25 thousand from donors across the country.

Margaret Hambrick, with the Friends of the Blue Committee, said community effort made the whole thing possible.

“It really was a community effort. We had a great architectural firm, the Mills Group, we had some great contractors. We had Allegheny Restoration with John Smith. Buckeye Construction with Jerry Bragg and we had Schleiff Construction with Martin Schleiff,” Hambrick explained. Margaret Hambrick, Friends of the Blue Committee

The ceremony starts at 11 A.M., with Randall Reid-Smith from the Department of Arts, Culture, and History as keynote speaker.