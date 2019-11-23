Bluefield and Graham move on, Greenbrier West falls short

(WVNS) –

Bluefield 43, Keyser 20 – The Bluefield Beavers hosted Keyser in the State Quarterfinals on Friday night. Bluefield took a 17-0 lead in to the halftime locker room thanks to a Carson Deeb TD pass, a Jacorian Green TD run, and a Kaulin Parris field goal. With the Mitchell Stadium crowd on their side, they held off the Golden Torado and are headed back to the State Semifinals for the 3rd year in a row. However, instead of meeting Fairmont Senior in the Title game again this year, the Polar Bears (12-0) are what stand between the Beavers (11-1) and a trip to Wheeling.

Graham 48, Union 7 – The Graham G-Men made the trip to Union on Friday Night. The G-Men got it done on both sides of the ball. After a slow 7-0 start in the first quarter, Graham turned it on by scoring 35 more points before halftime. QB Devin Lester rushed for more than 100 yards in the first half and threw for 100+ in the first half. The Bears offense didn’t cross midfield until the 4th quarter. The G-Men will advance to the Region finale next week.

Williamstown 34, Greenbrier West 22 – Williamstown made the trip to Charmco to battle the Greenbrier West Cavaliers on Friday night. Logan Richards scored a pair of TDs for the Yellow Jackets in the first half and lead his team in to the locker room at halftime with a 21-0 lead. The Cavaliers would fight back in the 3rd quarter with a pair of touchdown drives, but it just wasn’t enough. Greenbrier West (10-2) would suffer their first loss since mid-September and the season comes to an end.