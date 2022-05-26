BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–The Bluefield Arts and Revitalization received an award in a new collaborative program.

The BARC was one of 21 grant recipients from Chorus America. They were awarded $50,000 to increase access to choral education and promote learning and culture.

Executive Director with BARC, Brian Tracey said they will partner with Mercer County Schools to find more educational opportunities for students.

“It will benefit the community by creating an opportunity for kids to do something with their parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents, what better to bring people together than through singing,” Tracey said.

Tracey added an outreach program to recruit students will begin in the summer.