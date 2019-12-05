Bluefield Beavers prepare for third trip to Wheeling

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Bluefield Beavers are heading back to Wheeling for the third year in a row. Players and coaches said after last year’s loss in the Championship Game, they know what it is like to come home empty handed.

Senior Running back J.J. Davis said while this is an exciting time to be a Beaver, this is a business trip for the team.

“Focus, every thing is serious you know no games, no nothing, no talking, straight business,” Davis said.

Assistant Football Coach Freddy Simon III said the team has been preparing all week for a tough physical battle against Bridgeport.

“We know it’s going to be extremely physical from a defensive side,” Simon said. “We got to be able to be able to get them off the field. Their best defense is going to be keeping our defense on the field and having their offense on the field.”

“They are physical and they like to hit,” Davis said. “And we got to lay a pad on a couple of them, or not a couple but all of them.”

Davis said the whole season has been dedicated to remember Lil’ Tony Webster. During the send off on Thursday, Dec. 5, students released balloons and held up the number five to remember him. Davis said this game is for Tony.

“We got to win, that’s all we got to do. That’s all we can do for Tony is win for him and his family,” Davis said.

The Beavers take on the Bridgeport Indians. Kick off is scheduled for Friday Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at Wheeling Island Stadium.

