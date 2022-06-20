BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The city of Bluefield celebrates Juneteenth at Chicory Square downtown on June 20, 2022.

The holiday is to celebrate of the end of slavery in every state. Monday’s event took around 3 months to organize. Community members say the event is phenomenal for the city of Bluefield.

“It is a celebration for family, neighbors, friends,” said organizer Dassa Giles. “It’s a celebration of freedom, joy, and to honor the enslaved people.”

“It’s great because of the fact that this is an American celebration not an African American celebration and it’s so good seeing the community out enjoying each others’ company,” added Gary Moore, Sr. the pastor of Scott St. Baptist Church.

Giles said she hopes this event will grow throughout the years. The Granada Theater also had a showing of the film, “42,” to cap off the celebration.