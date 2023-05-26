BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)–Bluefield City Park is officially reopening their historic train this Memorial Day weekend.

The Ridge Runner train will hit the tracks on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., if weather permits.

The train ride is open to all ages and only costs $2 per person.

The Ridge Runner takes you all around Bluefield City Park and is a super fun, family-friendly way to enjoy the sunshine.

Other park activities include walking and biking trails, playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, and more.