Bluefield College administrators implement COVID-19 response protocols

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Administrators believed three employees of Bluefield College came in contact with COVID-19.

Joshua Cline is the Vice President of Advancement at Bluefield College.

“Two of those reside in the same dwelling together, so they are understandably going to expose each other. And the third was separate, but all were from community exposure and being in the region,” Cline explained.

After hearing word of the possible cases, administrators implemented their COVID-19 response protocols established by the college earlier this year. They immediately brought the employees in to test them with their new rapid testing machine.

“It allows us to have results in 20 minutes,” Cline said.

The college then tested anyone who may have came into close contact with the positive cases. The employees were quarantined, and the school began cleaning and sanitizing any possibly exposed areas.

From this incident, Bluefield College administrators learned the protocols they put in place worked. Now, they are confident in their ability to handle the fall semester.

“It did give us an opportunity to make sure that we can provide a safe environment for opening in the fall and we believe we can do that,” Cline said.