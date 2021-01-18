Bluefield College students give back on MLK Jr. Day

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Everyday at the Bluefield Union Mission is a chance to help the community.

Director Craig Hammond said he got more help than he bargained for MLK Jr. Day 2021. Dozens of Bluefield College student-athletes filled the halls of the mission. Players from the men’s and women’s basketball teams, and players on the football team spent their MLK Day helping others.

“It’s a day to remember a man who fought injustice, racism and oppression, so it’s a great day where we help others,” said Hammond.

Nialla Curtis is a player on the women’s team. She said this type of volunteering is her favorite.

“I feel good. I always love helping other people. It’s not the first time, of course, with basketball, we give back to the community all the time. It’s nice. Not only are we playing for the team, we’re actually doing stuff outside of actually playing the ball,” said Curtis.

Tiyanna Scott, another player, said being from out of state makes her appreciate the community she is in now even more.

“With us being from different places, I think it’s a really good opportunity for us to give back to the community around our school. I just feel good, I feel good about it. Not everybody gets the opportunity that we get, so we just gotta make the most of it,” said Scott.

Hammond said the players made 400 lunches for those in need and helped take out all the recycling from the mission. Players also served the meal they prepared.