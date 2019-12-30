Bluefield continues annual Lemon Drop

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — City Leaders in Bluefield, WV, are getting ready for the new year.

The annual Lemon Drop is happening on New Year’s Eve on Commerce St. The tradition that has been around since 2014 will start at 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019.

City Ambassador, Marie Blackwell, said everyone is invited to Bluefield to user in 2020.

“That is our little thing that we go with, is with the lemon,” Blackwell said. “What better thing to drop at midnight than a lemon.”

There will be a DJ, hot chocolate and good company.

Covered in thousands of lights, the lemon was designed by a local artist and stands just about seven feet tall.

The Lemon Drop is free to the public.