BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–As electric cars become more available, fire departments change to adapt on how to put out electric car fires.

Luckily, the firefighters at the Bluefield Fire Department in Mercer County are trained to handle those situations. Captain Robbie Stevenson said they learn the training techniques through continued education.

He said they assess the fire like a normal vehicle fire then once they find out where the flame is coming from, they put it out.

“You know with an electric car fire if we need to cool the battery if the battery what presented the problem to initiate the fire then we’ll use more water to do that,” Stevenson said.

Captain Stevenson said as technologies progress, firefighters will take the necessary training programs.