Bluefield firefighters perform mock fire drill

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — First responders suited up and put their skills to the test in a mock fire drill Wednesday, November 20.

Bluefield firefighters from both West Virginia and Virginia rushed to Maples Nursing Home for the drill. Nurses evacuated their patients as firefighters set off a smoke machine on the fifth floor, attempting to put out the fake fire as quickly as possible. They also executed a mock rescue of a person from the roof of the building.

Shannon Akers, Tour Commander of Bluefield WV Fire Department, said this drill helps them prepare for any situation.

“The practice with this is just overwhelming, we need to do it we train on it so in case that it does happen we are prepared for it,” Akers explained.

Maples employees had no idea this drill was happening. Akers said they do this once a year.