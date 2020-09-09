Bluefield first responders discuss importance of Hero Pay money

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — First responders across Mercer County will receive money to purchase personal protective equipment during the pandemic. Mercer County Commissioners created a plan to distribute the money during a meeting on Sept. 8, 2020. The Bluefield Rescue Squad is one of the departments receiving this hero pay.

Sean Cantrell, Chief Operations Officer with the rescue squad, said EMT’s now have to gear up in a body suit with gloves, masks, and head gear during the pandemic. Cantrell said all of that protective gear has to be thrown away after they use it. He said the money they are receiving will help keep up with the rising costs of purchasing this equipment.

“We’ve changed our budget for now with what we’ve got with PPE. We have spent thousands of dollars on PPE. We go through it everyday. You have to treat every patient like they have COVID until otherwise. We’re going through it a lot,” Cantrell said.