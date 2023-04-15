BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — For the first time since the COVID pandemic, the Bluefield Fitness and Recreation Center is bringing back their swim team.

The swim team existed in 2019 as the Bluefield Blue Dolphins, but had to disband around COVID. Now, they are finally able to come back stronger than ever.

The center is looking for all-level swimmers from 5 to 18-years-old to join. They will practice three times a week and travel all over to compete.

Rachael Wilson, the Aquatic Fitness Coordinator, said the team is open to all and she is swimming with excitement to get started.

“We are very excited,” said Wilson. “We’re excited to give Bluefield the opportunity to grow and finally have the team they had before.”

Wilson said the details are still being finalized, but they hope to get started in May. To learn more on how to join, visit or call the Bluefield Fitness and Recreation Center.