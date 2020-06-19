Bluefield Fitness and Recreation will hold lifeguard classes

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Lifeguards looking for a job still have a chance to get re-certified!

Most lifeguard classes were cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, but pools are re-opening, and they need certified lifeguards. The Bluefield Fitness and Recreation Center will hold a class in July for those lifeguards. The class starts July 14, 2020 and goes until July 16.

Erin Dalton is the Aquatics Coordinator for the center.

“At the fitness center and the city of Bluefield.com. It’s really easy. For Members, it’s $190 and for non-members its $230,” said Dalton.

To sign up, visit the center’s website.