Bluefield Fitness Recreation Center host third annual Lift for Little Tony

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Employees at the Bluefield Fitness and Recreation Center hosted their annual lift for little Tony on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. This is the third time hosting the contest.

Little Tony was an athlete in the Bluefield area who died from an aneurysm.

Melanie Hoser is the main organizer of the event. She said all the proceeds made today will go towards memberships at the rec center.

“The proceeds go to annual gym membership or a junior that may not be able to have a gym membership,” Hoser said.

Austin Marshall was one of the body builder who participated in the contest.

“It feels good, I never really done any competitions like this so I wanted to give this a try. And I did good on my first meet I feel like,” Marshall said.



Participants can either deadlift or bench press, or even both For more information on Lift for Little Tony head over to their website.