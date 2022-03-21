BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Students on the Bluefield High School academic team took the trophy home from the Mercer County Quiz Bowl.

This is the first time Bluefield High School won the trophy. The academic team remains undefeated against Princeton High School and PikeView High School. Questions ranged from literature to the sciences.

Senior Luke Brown said the team chemistry is one of the things that helped their team win the bowl.

“I’m very happy for all of us, it was a great experience and it was nice to bring the trophy home to Bluefield for the first time,” Brown said.

Brown said he hopes they’ll keep up the win streak after he graduates.