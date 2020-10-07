Bluefield Holiday of Lights back for 24th year

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Bluefield Holiday of Lights will return for its 24th year.
This year’s display will operate from November 26 (Thanksgiving) to December 31, 2020 (New Year’s Eve).
The display will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays at Lotito City Park in Bluefield. Like last year, the celebration will be free, but donations are welcome.
