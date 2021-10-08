Bluefield is ready for economic boost ahead of big game

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– With the Battle of the Bluefields football game on Friday, businesses in Bluefield are ready for crowds to make their way downtown again.

The rivalry game between Bluefield High School and Graham High School historically attracts tens of thousands of people to the area. Local businesses are hoping for a much-needed economic boost to Mercer County. With it being canceled last year, many are ready for that boost more than ever.

Since it was postponed this year and rescheduled, economic development manager Jim Spencer said they may not see the crowds they historically are used to, but nonetheless they are ready.

“You have an event like this,” Spencer said. “Your motels are full and to be honest there’s hotel/motel tax, there are restaurants that are full, there are people shopping, you’re bringing people in. Then, there’s quality of life. People love athletics. It’s a good time to get together and the game is always interesting.”

Spencer added that the rivalry game is usually a weekend-long endeavor filled with festivals and reunions. He hopes that next year the game will be in August again and events in full swing.