TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– The man on trial for the 2017 murder of Kaitlyn Toler is found guilty of all charges.

Michael Wayne Pennington, Jr. was found guilty on all eleven charges including first-degree murder, concealment of a dead body, and other charges on May 3, 2023.

Toler’s body was found on East River Mountain on April 6, 2017.

Sentencing is scheduled for a later date.

The Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorneys Office said they will release more details soon.

