BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Recent events have sparked questions about the security of this week’s Beaver-Graham game.

Over 10,000 spectators both local and out of state come to enjoy a football game between the two Virginias.

Chief Dennis Dillow with the Bluefield Police Department said his department will make sure everyone has an enjoyable and safe time.

“We heighten security at that every year. Every officer I have will be in full force that night to give you a nice, safe ball game,” Dillow said.

If you’re at the game, remember to follow the rule, see something, say something.